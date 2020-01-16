$5.54 Billion in Sales Expected for Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) will report sales of $5.54 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Centurylink’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.48 billion to $5.64 billion. Centurylink posted sales of $5.78 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Centurylink will report full-year sales of $22.38 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $22.31 billion to $22.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $21.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.68 billion to $22.18 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Centurylink.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Centurylink had a positive return on equity of 9.56% and a negative net margin of 34.96%. The company had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CTL. TheStreet upgraded shares of Centurylink from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Centurylink in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Centurylink from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $14.80 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Centurylink from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.30.

NYSE CTL traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.06. 8,140,049 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,893,335. Centurylink has a 52-week low of $9.64 and a 52-week high of $16.44. The firm has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

In other news, Director Laurie Siegel sold 3,072 shares of Centurylink stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $43,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,358 shares in the company, valued at $831,012. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in Centurylink by 68.7% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in Centurylink by 54.9% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Centurylink during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Centurylink by 26.7% during the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Centurylink by 96.5% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

Centurylink Company Profile

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

