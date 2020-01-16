54,000 Shares in Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) Bought by Selz Capital LLC

Selz Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 54,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,403,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AYX. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alteryx during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Alteryx in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Alteryx in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alteryx during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Alteryx during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. 70.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alteryx alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alteryx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Alteryx from $123.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America dropped their target price on Alteryx from $140.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alteryx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.72.

NYSE:AYX traded up $2.06 on Thursday, hitting $126.81. The stock had a trading volume of 28,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,572. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a current ratio of 5.22. The stock has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -634.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.00. Alteryx Inc has a 1 year low of $64.52 and a 1 year high of $147.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.15.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.15. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 3.31% and a positive return on equity of 1.09%. The firm had revenue of $103.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Alteryx Inc will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Alteryx news, CEO Dean Stoecker sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total value of $3,636,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles Cory sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.54, for a total value of $477,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,125 shares of company stock valued at $15,420,927 over the last ninety days. 19.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.