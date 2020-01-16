5,479 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Bought by FormulaFolio Investments LLC

FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VBK. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $44,000. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $55,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $59,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $60,000.

VBK stock opened at $204.11 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $161.55 and a 52-week high of $205.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $198.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.449 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. This is a boost from Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

