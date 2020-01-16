56,103 Shares in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Purchased by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 56,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,774,000. Philip Morris International makes up about 0.4% of Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Welch Group LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 4,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 11,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 6,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 73.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PM traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $88.56. 2,579,330 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,227,496. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.27 and a 1 year high of $92.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.32.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 82.33% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were issued a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 91.76%.

PM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.17.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

