8,575 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Acquired by HBW Advisory Services LLC

HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 66,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,808,000 after buying an additional 20,186 shares during the period. Boston Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 515,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,749,000 after purchasing an additional 92,962 shares in the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 96,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,303,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 16,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $45.59. The stock had a trading volume of 12,685,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,735,557. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $38.98 and a 52-week high of $45.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.98 and a 200-day moving average of $42.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.5591 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

