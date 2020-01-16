86,182 Shares in Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) Acquired by Alpine Global Management LLC

Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 86,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MYL. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Mylan by 92.9% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Mylan by 258.9% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mylan by 570.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Mylan during the 3rd quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Mylan by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

MYL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cfra upgraded Mylan to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mylan in a report on Monday, December 16th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Mylan in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut Mylan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Mylan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mylan currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.64.

Shares of NASDAQ MYL traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.97. 6,114,929 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,040,448. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.80, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.43. Mylan NV has a one year low of $16.63 and a one year high of $32.23.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. Mylan had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 0.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Mylan NV will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

