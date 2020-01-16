92,774 Shares in HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) Bought by Alpine Global Management LLC

Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 92,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,705,000. HollyFrontier accounts for about 1.0% of Alpine Global Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Alpine Global Management LLC owned about 0.06% of HollyFrontier at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 244.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,165,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,919,000 after purchasing an additional 827,015 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of HollyFrontier during the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,534,000. Luminus Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 130.6% during the 2nd quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 538,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,926,000 after purchasing an additional 305,000 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 583,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,025,000 after purchasing an additional 213,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 2,141.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 134,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,214,000 after purchasing an additional 128,492 shares during the last quarter. 84.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HollyFrontier alerts:

Shares of NYSE HFC traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.93. 1,626,668 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,635,027. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.41. HollyFrontier Corp has a 1 year low of $37.73 and a 1 year high of $58.88.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The business’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that HollyFrontier Corp will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Thomas G. Creery sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $287,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 90,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,175,230. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO John W. Gann, Jr. sold 7,052 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total transaction of $370,794.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,136 shares in the company, valued at $1,374,230.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,909 shares of company stock worth $2,844,988 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HFC shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of HollyFrontier in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HollyFrontier has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.47.

About HollyFrontier

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for HollyFrontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HollyFrontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.