Aberdeen International (TSE:AAB) Shares Down 25%

Aberdeen International Inc. (TSE:AAB) was down 25% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, approximately 15,000 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 21,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 million and a P/E ratio of -0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.04 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 11.33 and a current ratio of 14.28.

About Aberdeen International (TSE:AAB)

Aberdeen International Inc operates as a resource investment company and merchant bank focusing on small capitalization companies in the metals and mining sector. It seeks to acquire equity participation in pre-IPO and early stage public resource companies with undeveloped or undervalued resources. The company invests in various mineral properties, including platinum/palladium and lithium/potash.

