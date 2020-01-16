Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $26.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 540,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,427. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.42. Acadia Realty Trust has a one year low of $24.92 and a one year high of $29.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.62.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.21). Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 13.42%. The business had revenue of $72.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. This is an increase from Acadia Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.93%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AKR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Acadia Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,533,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,851,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $406,481,000 after acquiring an additional 526,727 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Acadia Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $13,146,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 140.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 547,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,991,000 after acquiring an additional 320,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 148.5% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 298,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,172,000 after acquiring an additional 178,407 shares in the last quarter.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic urban and street-retail corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

