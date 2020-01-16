Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. is focused on developing and commercializing instrumentation for the rapid identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of infectious pathogens. The company is developing BACcel(TM) system, a rapid diagnostic platform for diagnosis in life-threatening bacterial infections and OptiChem(R) surface coatings for use in micro arraying components. Accelerate Diagnostics Inc., formerly known as Accelr8 Technology Corp., is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Accelerate Diagnostics from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Accelerate Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Accelerate Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Accelerate Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AXDX traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.01. 563,045 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,522. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $995.18 million, a P/E ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.81, a quick ratio of 20.65 and a current ratio of 21.93. Accelerate Diagnostics has a one year low of $14.27 and a one year high of $24.00.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 million. Accelerate Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 249.46% and a negative net margin of 1,116.69%. Equities analysts forecast that Accelerate Diagnostics will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,687 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Accelerate Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth $318,000. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Accelerate Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter worth $366,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,117 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 3,435 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

About Accelerate Diagnostics

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast.

