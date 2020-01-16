ACE (TokenStars) Market Capitalization Tops $191,628.00 (ACE)

ACE (TokenStars) (CURRENCY:ACE) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 16th. In the last seven days, ACE (TokenStars) has traded 14.5% lower against the US dollar. ACE (TokenStars) has a market cap of $191,628.00 and approximately $5,814.00 worth of ACE (TokenStars) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ACE (TokenStars) token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0158 or 0.00000182 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About ACE (TokenStars)

ACE (TokenStars)’s genesis date was August 1st, 2017. ACE (TokenStars)’s total supply is 14,476,036 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,095,419 tokens. ACE (TokenStars)’s official Twitter account is @TokenStars . The official website for ACE (TokenStars) is tokenstars.com/en/ace . The Reddit community for ACE (TokenStars) is /r/TokenStars and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling ACE (TokenStars)

ACE (TokenStars) can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACE (TokenStars) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ACE (TokenStars) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ACE (TokenStars) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

