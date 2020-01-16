ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Given “Buy” Rating at Craig Hallum

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Craig Hallum in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $31.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $25.00. Craig Hallum’s price objective points to a potential downside of 14.55% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

ACMR has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ACM Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ACM Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of ACM Research in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ACM Research from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of ACM Research from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

NASDAQ:ACMR traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.28. The company had a trading volume of 609,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,625. ACM Research has a 52-week low of $9.02 and a 52-week high of $36.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.88. The company has a market capitalization of $515.99 million, a PE ratio of 65.96 and a beta of -0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.31. ACM Research had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 32.04%. The company had revenue of $33.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.70 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that ACM Research will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACMR. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ACM Research during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,757,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in ACM Research during the second quarter valued at about $825,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in ACM Research during the second quarter valued at about $787,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ACM Research during the second quarter valued at about $626,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in ACM Research by 122.7% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 54,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 29,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.97% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy to flat and patterned wafer surfaces in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation cleaning equipment for two-dimensional and three-dimensional patterned wafers at advanced process nodes; and custom-made wafer assembly and packaging equipment.

