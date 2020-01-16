Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ADAP) COO William C. Bertrand, Jr. Sells 2,397 Shares of Stock

Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ADAP) COO William C. Bertrand, Jr. sold 2,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.13, for a total transaction of $12,296.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

William C. Bertrand, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 6th, William C. Bertrand, Jr. sold 3,731 shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total transaction of $4,477.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADAP opened at $4.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 3.93. The company has a market cap of $422.95 million, a PE ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 1.83. Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – has a 52 week low of $0.71 and a 52 week high of $6.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.74.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ADAP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.23.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADAP. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,839,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,394,000 after acquiring an additional 500,595 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 914,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 45,249 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 21,372.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 21,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 172,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.06% of the company’s stock.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets. It is involved in developing ADP-A2M10 that is in the phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), as well as urothelial, melanoma, and head and neck cancers; ADP-A2M4 that is in phase I clinical trial for solid tumor indication that include urothelial, melanoma, head and neck, ovarian, NSCLC, esophageal, gastric, synovial sarcoma, and myxoid round cell liposarcoma cancers; and ADP-A2AFP that is in phase I clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma.

