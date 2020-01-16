Adelphoi Trading Up 22.2% Over Last 7 Days (ADL)

Adelphoi (CURRENCY:ADL) traded 10.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 15th. One Adelphoi token can currently be purchased for about $0.0066 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular exchanges including STEX and Livecoin. During the last week, Adelphoi has traded 22.2% higher against the US dollar. Adelphoi has a total market capitalization of $136,417.00 and $207.00 worth of Adelphoi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Adelphoi Profile

Adelphoi launched on December 6th, 2016. Adelphoi’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,722,224 tokens. The official message board for Adelphoi is medium.com/adel . Adelphoi’s official website is adel.io . The Reddit community for Adelphoi is /r/Adel and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Adelphoi’s official Twitter account is @adelphoi_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Adelphoi Token Trading

Adelphoi can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adelphoi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adelphoi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Adelphoi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

