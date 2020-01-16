Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $50.31

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $50.31 and last traded at $49.68, with a volume of 29246909 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.55.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Northland Securities downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $55.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.20.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 3.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.63, for a total value of $32,101.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,692.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $1,664,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 939,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,279,284. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 474,896 shares of company stock valued at $17,391,343 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 177.2% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 887 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1,153.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 978 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 284.7% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,358 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. 70.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

