Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $50.31

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $50.31 and last traded at $49.68, with a volume of 29246909 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.55.
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Northland Securities downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.67.
The stock has a market capitalization of $55.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.20.
In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.63, for a total value of $32,101.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,692.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $1,664,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 939,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,279,284. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 474,896 shares of company stock valued at $17,391,343 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 177.2% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 887 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1,153.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 978 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 284.7% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,358 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. 70.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD)
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.
