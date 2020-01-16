Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) Market Cap Reaches $40,081.00

Advanced Technology Coin (CURRENCY:ARC) traded up 34.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. In the last seven days, Advanced Technology Coin has traded up 4.8% against the dollar. Advanced Technology Coin has a total market cap of $40,081.00 and approximately $253.00 worth of Advanced Technology Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Advanced Technology Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polis (POLIS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00010022 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About Advanced Technology Coin

Advanced Technology Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 24th, 2014. Advanced Technology Coin’s total supply is 28,236,276 coins. Advanced Technology Coin’s official Twitter account is @ArcticCoin_Main . Advanced Technology Coin’s official website is arcticcoin.org

Buying and Selling Advanced Technology Coin

Advanced Technology Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Advanced Technology Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Advanced Technology Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Advanced Technology Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

