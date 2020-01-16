Advantage Lithium (CVE:AAL) Given Daily Media Impact Rating of 1.33

Headlines about Advantage Lithium (CVE:AAL) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Advantage Lithium earned a coverage optimism score of 1.33 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

CVE AAL traded down C$0.01 on Thursday, reaching C$0.34. 14,145 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,239. The company has a market cap of $55.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.23. Advantage Lithium has a 12 month low of C$0.14 and a 12 month high of C$0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.23 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.28.

Separately, National Bank Financial set a C$1.25 target price on Advantage Lithium and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th.

Advantage Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium properties. The company owns a 75% interest in its flagship asset, Cauchari project located in the northern provinces of Jujuy, Salta, and Catamarca in Argentina. It also has acquired a 100% interest in four projects in Argentina.

