Affiance Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 442 Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000.

Shares of VHT traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $197.05. The stock had a trading volume of 168,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,780. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $190.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.78. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $159.00 and a fifty-two week high of $197.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.7169 dividend. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.

In other news, insider Highnam Ralph 16,190,485 shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

