Affiance Financial LLC Has $1.38 Million Position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Affiance Financial LLC lowered its position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,981 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald’s makes up about 0.8% of Affiance Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 2,674.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,707,504 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,185,221,000 after acquiring an additional 5,501,809 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 11.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,562,216 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,439,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640,747 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the third quarter valued at about $164,557,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,805,829 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $10,550,339,000 after purchasing an additional 545,903 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 14.5% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,977,261 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $825,918,000 after purchasing an additional 502,349 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCD traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $210.85. 2,726,587 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,648,357. Mcdonald’s Corp has a one year low of $173.41 and a one year high of $221.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.35.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The fast-food giant reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.10). Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 85.71% and a net margin of 28.09%. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. Mcdonald’s’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $194.12 per share, with a total value of $194,120.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 88,500 shares in the company, valued at $17,179,620. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $193.83 per share, for a total transaction of $484,575.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at $872,235. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 7,380 shares of company stock worth $1,430,223. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Mcdonald’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $224.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Friday, December 6th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Mcdonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.54.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

