Affiance Financial LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Affiance Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 236,448 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,808 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises about 10.5% of Affiance Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Affiance Financial LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $19,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 136.7% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 222.0% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BSV traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $80.73. 3,028,577 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,737,471. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.63 and its 200 day moving average is $80.68. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $78.57 and a 52 week high of $81.19.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1501 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

