Affiance Financial LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Affiance Financial LLC decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 592 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Alphabet by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 203,440 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $219,900,000 after purchasing an additional 14,714 shares in the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 910 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,205,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,839,988,000 after acquiring an additional 612,804 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 49.4% in the second quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 384 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 36.0% in the second quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 555 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 25 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,265.00, for a total value of $31,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,306,095. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 2,085,172 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total value of $109,659,195.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,344,673 shares of company stock valued at $316,380,721 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG stock traded up $12.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1,451.70. 1,172,918 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,487,129. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,356.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,247.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $986.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,025.00 and a 1-year high of $1,451.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.57 by ($2.45). The business had revenue of $40.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $13.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,500.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,486.44.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.