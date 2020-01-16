Affiance Financial LLC Sells 5,575 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Affiance Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 57.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,575 shares during the quarter. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 782.5% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advantage Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 674.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPEM traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.43. The company had a trading volume of 833,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,386,260. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $32.71 and a twelve month high of $38.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.26 and its 200-day moving average is $35.59.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.7243 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%.

