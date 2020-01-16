Affiance Financial LLC Sells 673 Shares of Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Affiance Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 25.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 673 shares during the quarter. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in Polaris Industries were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PII. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 39,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,442,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 57,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,215,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Bank of SO Dak lifted its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 7,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total value of $743,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,048,776.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PII traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $94.42. The company had a trading volume of 724,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,637. Polaris Industries Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.05 and a twelve month high of $104.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.26 and its 200-day moving average is $92.15. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.46.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.10. Polaris Industries had a return on equity of 42.27% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. Polaris Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Polaris Industries Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on PII. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Polaris Industries from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Polaris Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Polaris Industries from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Polaris Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Polaris Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.33.

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

