Affiance Financial LLC Sells 771 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Affiance Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 771 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Affiance Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 174,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,237,000 after purchasing an additional 13,961 shares during the last quarter. Rinet Co LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rinet Co LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 50,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,002,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 217,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,996,000 after acquiring an additional 12,218 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $2.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $332.40. The company had a trading volume of 5,491,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,041,569. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $321.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $305.19. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $261.52 and a one year high of $332.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $2.0391 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $8.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.78.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

