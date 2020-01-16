Affiance Financial LLC Takes $38,000 Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,313,000 after buying an additional 17,822 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,367,000. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 80,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,474,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 4,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $6,316,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

IWM traded up $2.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $169.51. 19,940,665 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,254,183. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $164.33 and a 200 day moving average of $156.24. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $143.46 and a 52 week high of $169.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.5973 per share. This is an increase from iShares Russell 2000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.