Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Given New $31.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) had its price objective boosted by UBS Group from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on AFYA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Afya from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Afya from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.70.

NASDAQ AFYA traded up $0.97 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.27. 345,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,182. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.77. Afya has a 12-month low of $21.30 and a 12-month high of $34.87.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $52.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.27 million. Equities analysts expect that Afya will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Afya in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Afya in the 3rd quarter valued at about $639,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Afya in the 3rd quarter valued at about $749,000. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of Afya in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,961,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Afya in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,782,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

About Afya

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

