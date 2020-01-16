AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.46.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on AGNC Investment in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on AGNC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ AGNC opened at $18.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.81. The firm has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.25. AGNC Investment has a twelve month low of $14.51 and a twelve month high of $18.29.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.17 million. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 84.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AGNC Investment will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a jan 20 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 10.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 81.70%.

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Morris A. Davis bought 7,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.02 per share, for a total transaction of $125,097.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGNC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in AGNC Investment by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 738,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,289,000 after buying an additional 222,443 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in AGNC Investment by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 50,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AGNC Investment by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 36,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 5,509 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AGNC Investment by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 52,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in AGNC Investment by 99.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 41,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 20,565 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

