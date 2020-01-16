AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $18.30

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.30 and last traded at $18.29, with a volume of 79665 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.16.

AGNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.46.

The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.81.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.11. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 84.94% and a positive return on equity of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a jan 20 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a yield of 10.7%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.70%.

In related news, Director Morris A. Davis acquired 7,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.02 per share, for a total transaction of $125,097.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,511,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 5.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,356,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $964,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995,801 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 101.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,855,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,132 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,108,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $876,469,000 after purchasing an additional 963,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 4.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,284,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $297,012,000 after purchasing an additional 828,696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Company Profile (NASDAQ:AGNC)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

