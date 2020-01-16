Ainsworth Game Technology (ASX:AGI) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.74

Ainsworth Game Technology Limited (ASX:AGI) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.74 and traded as low as $0.74. Ainsworth Game Technology shares last traded at $0.77, with a volume of 107,758 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of A$0.74 and a 200 day moving average price of A$0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 5.79. The stock has a market cap of $252.60 million and a PE ratio of 23.44.

About Ainsworth Game Technology (ASX:AGI)

Ainsworth Game Technology Limited designs, develops, produces, leases, sells, and services gaming machines, and other related equipment and services. The company operates in the online gaming markets, including social gaming and licensed ‘Real Money' gambling markets. It has operations in Australia, the Americas, Europe, New Zealand, Asia, and internationally.

