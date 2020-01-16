Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ACDVF shares. Macquarie started coverage on Air Canada in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Air Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Cowen downgraded Air Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank set a $53.00 price objective on Air Canada and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th.

Get Air Canada alerts:

Shares of ACDVF traded down $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $39.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,327. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.66. Air Canada has a fifty-two week low of $20.82 and a fifty-two week high of $40.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion and a PE ratio of 15.47.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Air Canada had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 5.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.