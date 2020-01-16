Akorn (NASDAQ:AKRX) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Akorn (NASDAQ:AKRX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Akorn from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Akorn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Akorn from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.63.

Shares of AKRX stock opened at $1.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $177.87 million, a P/E ratio of -3.92, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.69. Akorn has a 52 week low of $1.19 and a 52 week high of $5.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.50.

Akorn (NASDAQ:AKRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $176.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.15 million. Akorn had a negative net margin of 53.62% and a negative return on equity of 19.95%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Akorn will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Akorn during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Akorn by 122.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,909 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Akorn by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 26,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Akorn by 2,948.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 19,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Akorn by 1,159.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 28,995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

Akorn, Inc, a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded prescription pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) consumer health products, and animal health pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Prescription Pharmaceuticals and Consumer Health.

