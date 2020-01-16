Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AkzoNobel is a leading global paints and coatings company and a major producer of specialty chemicals. Their portfolio includes brands such as Dulux, Sikkens, International, Interpon and Eka. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on AKZOY. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Akzo Nobel from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Akzo Nobel from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.00.

Shares of Akzo Nobel stock traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $33.00. The stock had a trading volume of 18,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,722. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Akzo Nobel has a 1 year low of $26.21 and a 1 year high of $34.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.77.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. Akzo Nobel had a net margin of 70.34% and a return on equity of 6.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Akzo Nobel will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company worldwide. The company offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry; and specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials primarily under the Dulux, Coral, Levis, and Flexa brands.

