Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.09), RTT News reports. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 6.87% and a negative return on equity of 0.03%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Alcoa stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.18. The stock had a trading volume of 5,578,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,456,468. Alcoa has a 52-week low of $16.46 and a 52-week high of $31.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.45.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alcoa from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Gabelli lowered shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Alcoa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum segments. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

