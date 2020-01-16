Alfa Financial Software (LON:ALFA) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Alfa Financial Software (LON:ALFA) to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have GBX 65 ($0.86) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 140 ($1.84).

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ALFA. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Alfa Financial Software from GBX 85 ($1.12) to GBX 117 ($1.54) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Alfa Financial Software in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Alfa Financial Software from GBX 185 ($2.43) to GBX 100 ($1.32) and set a speculative buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st.

Shares of ALFA stock opened at GBX 107 ($1.41) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 109.95 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 94.30. Alfa Financial Software has a twelve month low of GBX 66 ($0.87) and a twelve month high of GBX 171 ($2.25). The company has a market capitalization of $321.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.72.

Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and consultancy services to the asset finance industry in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It provides Alfa Systems, a software platform to administer retail and corporate businesses from point of sale through originations to contract management and remarketing; and Alfa Digital platform and apps suite, an omnichannel digital solution that delivers concepts, such as self-serve, customer onboarding, and mobility, as well as point of sale functionality across various devices.

