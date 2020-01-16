Alio Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:ALO) Trading 2.7% Higher

Alio Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ALO)’s share price traded up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.76 and last traded at $0.76, 6,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 163,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.74.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alio Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

Alio Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:ALO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $27.01 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alio Gold stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Alio Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ALO) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,489,353 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,971 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.76% of Alio Gold worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Alio Gold Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral resource properties. The company primarily mines for gold and silver. It holds 100% interests in San Francisco open pit gold mine that covers an area of approximately 53,380 hectares situated in the north central portion of the state of Sonora, Mexico; Florida Canyon open pit mine covering an area of approximately 11,886 hectares located in Nevada, the United States; and Ana Paula property situated in the state of Guerrero, Mexico.

