Alkaline Water (CVE:WTER) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Alkaline Water Company Inc (CVE:WTER)’s share price fell 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$1.97 and last traded at C$2.18, 43,610 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 157% from the average session volume of 16,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.20.

The firm has a market capitalization of $76.01 million and a P/E ratio of -5.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.49, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.58.

