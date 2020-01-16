Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) Shares Purchased by Cerebellum GP LLC

Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its position in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) by 24.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares during the quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALSN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 359.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,505,488 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $116,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960,323 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,380,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $295,721,000 after acquiring an additional 482,087 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,117,028 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,774,000 after acquiring an additional 481,885 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,129,972 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $98,724,000 after acquiring an additional 395,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,234,000. 94.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ALSN opened at $48.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.57. Allison Transmission Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $41.26 and a 1 year high of $52.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.17.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.11. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 91.48% and a net margin of 23.61%. The business had revenue of $669.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings Inc will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Allison Transmission from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.13.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

