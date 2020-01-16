ALLUVA (ALV) Price Reaches $0.0097 on Top Exchanges

ALLUVA (CURRENCY:ALV) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 15th. ALLUVA has a total market capitalization of $82,117.00 and $3.00 worth of ALLUVA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ALLUVA token can currently be bought for $0.0097 or 0.00000111 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDCM and Bilaxy. During the last seven days, ALLUVA has traded up 15.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ALLUVA alerts:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $292.78 or 0.03372468 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011525 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00194076 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00026903 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00125757 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

ALLUVA Token Profile

ALLUVA’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,502,624 tokens. ALLUVA’s official message board is medium.com/@alluva . The official website for ALLUVA is alluva.com . ALLUVA’s official Twitter account is @alluva

ALLUVA Token Trading

ALLUVA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDCM and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALLUVA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ALLUVA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ALLUVA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ALLUVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ALLUVA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.