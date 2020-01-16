Allworth Financial LP Boosts Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Allworth Financial LP grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,706 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LMBS. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 39,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMBS traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.95. 512,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,649. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.89. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $50.95 and a 1 year high of $52.15.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%.

