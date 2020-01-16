Allworth Financial LP Buys 220 Shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,195 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Tesla were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 102.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,448,917 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $349,001,000 after purchasing an additional 733,764 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,526,940 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $341,210,000 after purchasing an additional 613,525 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,994,000. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,329,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 577.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 257,368 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $61,992,000 after purchasing an additional 311,303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TSLA. Roth Capital reissued a “sell” rating and set a $249.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, November 18th. Nord/LB set a $195.00 target price on Tesla and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, November 25th. Nomura reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Tesla from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $338.78.

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $5.01 on Thursday, reaching $513.49. The stock had a trading volume of 21,698,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,797,238. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $403.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $294.14. Tesla Inc has a 1-year low of $176.99 and a 1-year high of $547.41. The company has a market cap of $92.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.64.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $2.28. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 13.42% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Tesla Inc will post -4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.47, for a total transaction of $854,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,803,052.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 64,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.06, for a total value of $22,470,351.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 198,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,395,194.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,531 shares of company stock valued at $33,791,753. Corporate insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

