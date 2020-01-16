Allworth Financial LP Buys 756 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 25.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,699 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Veritas Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on BA shares. Berenberg Bank downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $410.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Boeing from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Longbow Research started coverage on Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Buckingham Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $365.00 price target (down previously from $395.00) on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $419.00 to $371.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $362.88.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded up $2.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $332.00. The company had a trading volume of 4,017,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,691,366. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $339.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $354.15. The stock has a market cap of $187.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.19. Boeing Co has a 1-year low of $319.55 and a 1-year high of $446.01.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20 billion. Boeing had a net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 367.68%. Boeing’s revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.58 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Boeing Co will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $2.055 dividend. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.34%.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

