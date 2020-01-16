Allworth Financial LP Grows Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,421 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 29,187 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 5,012 shares during the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 18,841 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $240,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,096 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,941,000 after acquiring an additional 3,401 shares during the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ABT traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $88.28. The stock had a trading volume of 5,023,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,352,195. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.56. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $68.80 and a fifty-two week high of $89.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.12.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.84. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In related news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total value of $1,691,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,521,983.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. William Blair reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.42.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

