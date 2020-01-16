Allworth Financial LP Has $5.55 Million Position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Allworth Financial LP grew its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 170,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,382 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $5,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 48,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 18,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC increased its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 43,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter.

FDL stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.39. 225,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,438. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a twelve month low of $27.76 and a twelve month high of $32.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.3568 per share. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. This is a positive change from First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Company Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

