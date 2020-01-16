Allworth Financial LP Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Allworth Financial LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $15,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 151.8% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Family Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 188.1% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $189.06. The company had a trading volume of 834,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,888. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $181.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $140.05 and a 52 week high of $190.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.5077 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. This is a boost from Vanguard Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

