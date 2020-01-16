Allworth Financial LP Purchases 1,347 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,432 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Oracle were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Oracle by 6,437.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,144,910 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $577,955,000 after purchasing an additional 9,989,718 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its position in Oracle by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 5,578,093 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $231,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146,084 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Oracle by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,823,307 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $308,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811,137 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth $56,546,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Oracle by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,151,315 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $448,567,000 after purchasing an additional 984,173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

ORCL stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.43. 9,865,146 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,087,132. The stock has a market cap of $176.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.81 and a fifty-two week high of $60.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.10.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 56.86% and a net margin of 27.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Oracle from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush raised their target price on Oracle from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target (down from $61.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 13th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

In related news, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 4,643 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total value of $261,958.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,175,668.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 9,550 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total transaction of $540,434.50. In the last three months, insiders have sold 289,193 shares of company stock worth $15,846,893. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

