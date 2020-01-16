Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Position Reduced by Buckley Wealth Management LLC

Buckley Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 932 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 28 shares during the quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,205,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,839,988,000 after purchasing an additional 612,804 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,764,670 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,341,133,000 after purchasing an additional 81,768 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,480,467 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,409,352,000 after purchasing an additional 674,924 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 6,515.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,039,672 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,285,612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 1,142,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,393,237,000 after purchasing an additional 224,907 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOG traded up $12.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1,451.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,172,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,487,129. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,025.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,451.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,356.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,247.89. The firm has a market cap of $986.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.57 by ($2.45). Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. The firm had revenue of $40.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $13.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Pivotal Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $1,445.00 to $1,650.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,486.44.

In related news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 73,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $3,655,221.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 54 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,276.45, for a total transaction of $68,928.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,262.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,344,673 shares of company stock valued at $316,380,721. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Article: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.