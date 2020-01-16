Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Hemenway Trust Co LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 3.4% of Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $23,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 50 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 256.3% in the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 57 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 33.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Cleveland Research started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,423.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Alphabet to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,400.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,650.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,438.05.

GOOGL opened at $1,439.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $986.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,027.03 and a fifty-two week high of $1,442.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,356.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,248.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.42 by ($2.30). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The firm had revenue of $33.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $13.06 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

