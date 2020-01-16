Alphacat Hits Market Cap of $757,313.00 (ACAT)

Alphacat (CURRENCY:ACAT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. Over the last week, Alphacat has traded 23% higher against the dollar. Alphacat has a total market cap of $757,313.00 and approximately $86,097.00 worth of Alphacat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alphacat token can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Kucoin, Hotbit and Switcheo Network.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $319.13 or 0.03665828 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011488 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00198668 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00028409 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00126887 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Alphacat Profile

Alphacat’s genesis date was August 3rd, 2017. Alphacat’s total supply is 6,250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,790,428,084 tokens. Alphacat’s official Twitter account is @ACAT_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Alphacat is /r/alphacat_io . The official message board for Alphacat is medium.com/@AlphacatGlobal . Alphacat’s official website is www.alphacat.io

Alphacat Token Trading

Alphacat can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Kucoin, Switcheo Network and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alphacat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alphacat should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alphacat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

