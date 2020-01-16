Alpine Global Management LLC Acquires New Stake in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 89,805 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,243,000. eBay accounts for approximately 0.7% of Alpine Global Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Winmill & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in eBay during the fourth quarter valued at $3,069,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in eBay during the fourth quarter valued at $245,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in eBay by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 22,844 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 2,431 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its stake in eBay by 127.3% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 15,780 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 8,838 shares during the period. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its stake in eBay by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 68,650 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares during the period. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James downgraded eBay from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of eBay in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded eBay from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.73.

Shares of EBAY traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.92. The company had a trading volume of 6,953,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,030,427. The firm has a market cap of $28.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. eBay Inc has a 52-week low of $30.06 and a 52-week high of $42.00.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that eBay Inc will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

In other news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 7,878 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total value of $281,480.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,393,470. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

