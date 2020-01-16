Alpine Global Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Alpine Global Management LLC raised its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 224.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,300 shares during the quarter. IAC/InterActiveCorp makes up approximately 5.7% of Alpine Global Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Alpine Global Management LLC owned 0.13% of IAC/InterActiveCorp worth $26,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,557,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 2,472.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 257,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,115,000 after acquiring an additional 247,435 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 278,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,648,000 after acquiring an additional 50,532 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $825,000. Finally, National Pension Service raised its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 117,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,673,000 after acquiring an additional 6,147 shares during the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other IAC/InterActiveCorp news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.72, for a total transaction of $443,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,203,270. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

IAC traded up $2.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $276.99. 674,847 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 901,286. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $239.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.64. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52-week low of $188.32 and a 52-week high of $277.97.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IAC. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. BTIG Research lowered shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $279.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $300.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.52.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

